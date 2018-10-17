Some Maniacal Russians Built a MiG Jet Fighter-Powered BMW E30

There are crazy engine swaps, such as a Dodge Viper's V-10 into a Chrysler PT Cruiser, then there's putting bits of a Cold War jet fighter into a BMW 3 Series.

Indeed, that's what one Igor Negoda did to his E30 Bimmer. Negoda pulled a TS-21 turbine engine from a Soviet-era MiG-23 fighter jet, where it served as the auxiliary power unit (APU), akin to both the starter motor and alternator on a car. According to a website that cites the powerplant's service manual, the TS-21 is capable of producing 83 horsepower at an output shaft speed of 2,400 rpm and is capable of revving up to 3,000 rpm. Peak torque according to comments left on the video is 400 newton-meters or 295 pound-feet.