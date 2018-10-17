2019 BMW X7: Germany's Newest and Biggest SUV Is Built in America

Year, Make, Model: 2019 BMW X7. Topline: The BMW X7, which boasts three rows of seating and capacity for up to six passengers, represents one of the luxury automaker's biggest undertakings of recent times and aims to compete in a segment currently dominated by the likes of Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, and Audi. What's New: Everything, but specifically that massive front grille. BMW says that it designed the X7 to have the "largest kidney grille in BMW history." Draw your own conclusions about the aesthetics, however, but keep in mind that BMW took a go big or go home approach to all things X7. At first glance, you can see that the styling of the X7 isn't the same free-flowing design that's existed since E46-era BMWs. Gone are the cloud-like curves in panels as the X7 embodies BMW's new focus on harsh-edge design and defined body lines. The SUV's crisp outline makes a statement on its presence, even if the grille seems to overpower the rest.

via BMW The X7 has revised rooflines to accommodate for rear passengers.

via BMW The "largest kidney grille in BMW history", folks.

Large windows help to give a more spacious feel to the luxury SUV, as well as an elongated rear door to assist passengers getting in and out of the third-row seating. For the rest of us, this means moving further away from an X7 in any parking lot to avoid door dings. An electronically assisted split-folding electric tailgate is also standard equipment to be had.

via BMW

As mentioned earlier, BMW's biggest focus on the X7 is its third-row seating, something which BMW offered as an option in its previous X5, but never really perfected due to space constraints. With the larger wheelbase, the X7 is able to build onto what the X5 couldn't do comfortably. The majority of the interior remains fairly similar when compared to the current X5; the wide center console and dashboard layout remain consistent with BMW's latest standard. The biggest change we can point out from previous years is the 12.3-inch infotainment display that BMW has incorporated into the dashboard quite caringly. The layout of the cluster also matches what we've seen in the all-new 3 Series.

via BMW