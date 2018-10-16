This Hand-Drawn, Ultra High-Res Acura NSX Cutaway Is a Work of Art

On Friday, Acura released a commissioned cutaway illustration of its NSX supercar by automotive artist Shin Yoshikawa.

Yoshikawa has illustrated cutaways of cars for more than 45 years and has sold prints of his art commercially since 1994. Other examples of his work such as illustrations of the Porsche 917, 935, and Lancia Stratos can be found on his website.

Acura sought out Yoshikawa to help promote its 2019 model year NSX, which receives heavy upgrades over the outgoing model year and a retina-searing Thermal Orange Pearl paint color. Stiffer sway bars, toe link bushings, and rear hubs help keep the NSX's new standard tire—the Continental SportContact 6—adhered to the road. These upgrades might not sound like much, but they make the 2019 NSX two whole seconds faster around Suzuka Circuit.

"The NSX's innovative power unit was extremely challenging to draw, making the second-generation NSX the most difficult vehicle I have sketched," said Shin Yoshikawa in Acura's release.

The power unit to which Yoshikawa refers is a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6, mated to an electric motor and a nine-speed dual-clutch transmission that drives the rear wheels. An extra pair of electric motors drive the front wheels, giving the NSX all-wheel-drive and a peak power of 573 horses. It's a ton of output, and its complexity makes it difficult to understand—let alone draw.

"Everything comes down to the details," Yoshikawa concluded. "If you don't understand the technology that goes into building vehicles, you won't be able to build them, and you certainly can't draw them."

A full-scale version of the cutaway can be downloaded from Acura's website.