Florida Man Shouts ‘I’m Looting’ While Stealing Cop Car, Gets Shot

In the wake of Hurricane Michael, a looter in Panama City, Florida was shot after audibly boasting of his attempts to steal a police cruiser. The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed to ABC 3 WEAR-TV that Florida State Fire Marshals were involved in the shooting, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.

In its report on looting in the city after the colossal Hurricane Michael leveled parts of the state, ABC 3 WEAR-TV reported that Panama City resident Landon Swett witnessed a looter get shot while trying to steal the less-than-necessary piece of equipment.

"He yelled at me a little bit, he said 'oh, I'm looting,' and he opened the door, to the police officer's SUV with the lights going, got in it and shut the door," Swett told reporters. He explained that he was across the street while the looter tried to steal the police cruiser, so he rounded up his family to herd them inside.

"As I'm crossing the doorway, I look back, I saw the officer at the passenger side, I don't believe the door was open yet, I believe had both hands like this," continued Swett. "Then I got about three more feet inside, and I heard the shot."

It is not yet known whether the looter was killed by the Florida Fire Marshal. The Drive speculates lethal force could have been used because many police vehicles carry full-sized weaponry in their trunks, such as shotguns or semiautomatic rifles, which nobody would want a looter to have access to in such a situation.

A citywide curfew bans being outside residences after dark. Those out and about could be ticketed—or worse, if suspected of looting.