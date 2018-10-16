Liberty Walk Lamborghini Aventador Wearing a Gulf Oil Livery Is Excess in Bulk

The modern equivalent of a child's bedroom poster is now a smartphone background, and if this Liberty Walk widebody Lamborghini Aventador doesn't meet the criteria for every 12-year-old's iPhone, then what really does? Gawdy fender flares, Forgiato wheels with a diameter to match the Sun's, and the ever-famous Gulf livery make it a surefire hit for your tween sibling and also every spend-happy oil tycoon that's ever graced the internet.

The mega-rich have been doing up Aventadors in a plethora of paint schemes and wraps since the model dropped in 2011. While the throwback Gulf blue and orange color combo might not be immediately connected to the new-age V-12 exotic, it seems to work and is a welcomed change from the typical 24K gold and purple chrome that we're used to seeing on the big Lambos.