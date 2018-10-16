Liberty Walk Lamborghini Aventador Wearing a Gulf Oil Livery Is Excess in Bulk

But don't put it past your neighborhood billionaire to build one.

By Caleb Jacobs
Caleb Jacobs

The modern equivalent of a child's bedroom poster is now a smartphone background, and if this Liberty Walk widebody Lamborghini Aventador doesn't meet the criteria for every 12-year-old's iPhone, then what really does? Gawdy fender flares, Forgiato wheels with a diameter to match the Sun's, and the ever-famous Gulf livery make it a surefire hit for your tween sibling and also every spend-happy oil tycoon that's ever graced the internet.

The mega-rich have been doing up Aventadors in a plethora of paint schemes and wraps since the model dropped in 2011. While the throwback Gulf blue and orange color combo might not be immediately connected to the new-age V-12 exotic, it seems to work and is a welcomed change from the typical 24K gold and purple chrome that we're used to seeing on the big Lambos. 

Accompanying the livery and widebody kit is, of course, a big wing out back to draw even more attention—as if it needed it. While it may not be as technologically advanced as Lamborghini's ALA active aero found on the Huracan Performante and Aventador SVJ, its extremeness matches that of the bolt-on flares and low stance, pulling together a look that seems to always strike a chord with the aforementioned budding car freak. And who are we to blame given our Fast and Furious roots? 

If you want to build a supercar like this one, it'll certainly take heaps of cash. Base pricing for the Aventador currently sits at $399,500 while the Liberty Walk aftermarket kit costs upwards of $55,000. Pair that with a comparatively cheap body wrap and voila: internet gold.

h/t: Carscoops

