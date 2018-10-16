Record-Breaking Floods Are Destroying Texas Neighborhoods and Collapsing Bridges
The Llano River has risen more than 16 feet overnight near Austin, Texas.
The Llano River in Kingsland, Texas, rose over 16 feet between midnight and 6 a.m. local time, causing major flood damage to residential areas and transportation infrastructure. The river hit 39 feet during that six-hour time span and is expected to crest well over the major flood stage. At the time of press, the river has already risen to its highest level since 1935.
The National Weather Service predicts that the river will crest at 41 feet later on Tuesday. The FM 2900 bridge is seen in the video above with water flowing over the deck as the flooded river has taken over the area. Reports on the CBS live stream stated the boats that had washed away and are banging against the bridge may have damaged it, causing it to collapse.
The Llano County Emergency Operations Center has been activated and those living within a quarter-mile of the river are being asked to evacuate. There are three shelters opening for evacuees: John Kuykendall Arena & Events Center at 2200 W Ranch Road 152; Lutie Watkins Memorial United Methodist Church at 800 Wright St.; and Kingsland Community Center at 3451 Rose Hill Dr.
According to KXAN, the National Weather Service predicted that at 38 feet, the local Robinson City Park will flood. Additionally, many homes on the south side of the Llano River will be severely damaged, some of which may even float downstream. Residences in Castell, Texas, will also be subject to turbulent flood waters.
Residents of the area are urged to evacuate as soon as possible and avoid driving through any flooded areas. ATXFloods is a website where individuals can go to check on the status of the flooding and any road closures that it has caused.
- RELATEDHistoric Typhoon Jebi Floods Ferrari Dealership in Japan, Destroys 53 CarsSalvage auction, anyone?READ NOW
- RELATEDPedestrian Bridge at Florida University Collapses onto Busy Highway, Crushing Eight CarsSearch-and-rescue crews are still digging for survivors.READ NOW
- RELATEDFlash Flood Carries 16 Brand New Jeeps and Rams Off Dealership Lot in New JerseyLike most Americans, Mother Nature can't resist a solid SUV.READ NOW
- RELATEDFeds: Bridge Collapse 50 Years Ago Led to New Era of SafetyThe overpass connecting Ohio and West Virginia had not been inspected for 16 years when it fell into the Ohio River, killing 46 people.READ NOW
- RELATED'Bomb Cyclone' Grayson Floods Boston Area RoadsSome of Beantown's streets looked more like Alaska than the home of the Red Sox.READ NOW