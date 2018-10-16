Record-Breaking Floods Are Destroying Texas Neighborhoods and Collapsing Bridges

The Llano River in Kingsland, Texas, rose over 16 feet between midnight and 6 a.m. local time, causing major flood damage to residential areas and transportation infrastructure. The river hit 39 feet during that six-hour time span and is expected to crest well over the major flood stage . At the time of press, the river has already risen to its highest level since 1935.

The National Weather Service predicts that the river will crest at 41 feet later on Tuesday. The FM 2900 bridge is seen in the video above with water flowing over the deck as the flooded river has taken over the area. Reports on the CBS live stream stated the boats that had washed away and are banging against the bridge may have damaged it, causing it to collapse.

The Llano County Emergency Operations Center has been activated and those living within a quarter-mile of the river are being asked to evacuate. There are three shelters opening for evacuees: John Kuykendall Arena & Events Center at 2200 W Ranch Road 152; Lutie Watkins Memorial United Methodist Church at 800 Wright St.; and Kingsland Community Center at 3451 Rose Hill Dr.