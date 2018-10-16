Tesla Shows off Model 3 Drive Unit After One Million Miles of Driving

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted several photos of a Model 3's drive unit on Tuesday morning, which appear to show a motor and gearbox that have driven over one million miles. The tweet claimed that these parts were designed for "ultra high endurance."

Prior to the Model 3 being available to purchase, Musk discussed the company's goals for the Model 3, one of which was for the drive unit to simply "never wear out" under normal use. Specifically, Musk called out a goal of one million miles, the same number which the posted drive unit is said to have driven.

"Basically we want drive units that just never wear out. That's our goal. And I think we've made really good progress in that direction," said Musk during a 2015 quarterly earnings call. He later continued, "I mean, internally, our goal - we changed the goal of the drive unit endurance from being approximately 200,000 miles to being one million miles."