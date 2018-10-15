Iranians Reveal 'Perfect' Copycat Lamborghini Murcielago SV

A team of Iranian automotive engineers revealed the fruit of more than four years of labor on Friday with the unveiling of what would appear to be a Lamborghini Murcielago. Except, confirms the team, that the car isn't a Lamborghini at all.

Built in the Iranian city of Tabriz, the reveal of the copycat luxury supercar is as close to the real thing as one can buy without Ferruccio Lamborghini's zodiac sign on the hood. Four years of hard work went into the car's overall build, including the time which it took to research, design, and finally manufacture the car.