Porsche-Loving Couple Ties the Knot and Says 'I Do' While Speeding Around a Track

The Porsche Experience Center in Atlanta, Georgia hosted its first-ever wedding ceremony for a couple of Porsche aficionados last week. However, this neat story isn't so much about where the wedding happened, but how, because believe it or not, the bride and groom said their vows in the back of a Porsche Cayenne while traveling at 70 miles per hour around the 1.6-mile driver development circuit.

Following the excitement on the track, a more "regular" ceremony and celebrations were held with kit and kin at the atrium of the Porsche Experience Center, which opened its doors in 2015 and is located next to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. According to the Atlanta Business Journal, a lovely array of classic, current, and race-bred Porsche cars in addition to several guests played the role of witnesses. Oh, and the guests also joined in on the fun, as they jumped into several of the brand's sports cars for high-speed ride-alongs on the track.

“The entire day exceeded anything that I could have dreamed of,” said newlywed Samantha Evans. “It was perfect for us. It fit us and who we are and how much we love Porsche.”

“Everybody had a blast," said groom John Evans. "They were just blown away. I’ve been to dozens of weddings and they’re all pretty much the same. With this one, it was definitely different from the norm in a great way. If you’re a car enthusiast, you’re going to love it. Even if you weren’t a car enthusiast, how could you not love this?”

Both the Atlanta and Los Angeles Porsche Experience Centers were inaugurated in 2015, and have since become hot venues for TV shows, movies, corporate outings, birthday parties, and even marriage proposals.

"Beyond offering thrilling driving experiences for the public, our unique facilities have established themselves as highly sought-after venues for corporate events, galas, fundraisers, and numerous other special occasions,” said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America. “Weddings are a natural fit for our Porsche Experience Centres and Samantha and John's wedding is the first but hopefully won't be the last.”