Witness This 1,200 HP Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Thunder Down the Quarter in 9.66 Seconds
This is what happens when Hennessey adds nearly 500 horsepower to an already blistering-fast machine.
If the Hellcat-powered Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk isn't fast enough for you at 707 horsepower, then this Hennessey-equipped upgrade with an extra 500 hp may be better at scratching that itch for crazy acceleration.
The bruiser SUV is able to run 11-second quarter-mile times from the factory thanks to its supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 and all-wheel-drive system, making it no slouch even when compared to exotic supercars of today. That said, warming over the Jeep's powerplant can quickly result in a massive output increase without much extra work. Hennessey's HPE1200 upgrade kit takes that advice as gospel and reconfigures the truck's ECU while also making use of a monstrous 4.5L blower among other tweaks, cutting the quarter-mile time by two whole seconds in the process.
Officially, engine power figures are 1,200 hp at 6,500 rpm and 1,080 pound-feet of torque at 4,200 rpm.
The aftermarket add-ons in question can be seen at work below:
Not only is the time drastically quicker than in stock form, the trap speed is kicked up to 145 miles per hour. That's a higher figure than the Trackhawk's revered Mopar brethren, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, which eclipses the quarter mile one-hundredth of a second quicker at just 140 mph. It also beats out the insanely rapid McLaren 720S as well as Lamborghini's Huracán Performante (by nearly 10 mph).
To replicate this feat, you'll need to have a lightning-quick reaction time, access to 109-octane race gas, and a major chunk of change.
- RELATEDDriving Hennessey's 1,000-HP Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk: More Hell for the AWD HellcatAdding 300 horsepower to a 707-hp Hellcat Jeep, as it turns out, only makes a good thing better.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Is the Most Hellish HellcatIf power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely, then the Jeep Cherokee Trackhawk is pure evil.READ NOW
- RELATEDDriving the Hennessey Velociraptor 6×6: Maximum America in a Six-Wheeled Ford F-150 RaptorThree axles, 600 horsepower, and a truly American dream.READ NOW