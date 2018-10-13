Witness This 1,200 HP Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Thunder Down the Quarter in 9.66 Seconds

If the Hellcat-powered Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk isn't fast enough for you at 707 horsepower, then this Hennessey-equipped upgrade with an extra 500 hp may be better at scratching that itch for crazy acceleration.

The bruiser SUV is able to run 11-second quarter-mile times from the factory thanks to its supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 and all-wheel-drive system, making it no slouch even when compared to exotic supercars of today. That said, warming over the Jeep's powerplant can quickly result in a massive output increase without much extra work. Hennessey's HPE1200 upgrade kit takes that advice as gospel and reconfigures the truck's ECU while also making use of a monstrous 4.5L blower among other tweaks, cutting the quarter-mile time by two whole seconds in the process.

Officially, engine power figures are 1,200 hp at 6,500 rpm and 1,080 pound-feet of torque at 4,200 rpm.

The aftermarket add-ons in question can be seen at work below: