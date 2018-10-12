These are the Cars on the Market With the Lowest and Highest Depreciation

Getting as much of your investment back as possible is important to everyone. For some new car buyers, it's important to know how well their vehicles retain value. Research firm and used car search engine iSeeCars.com gathered a list of the top 10 and bottom 10 vehicles with the least and most depreciation over the five years after being purchased new. Using data from 4.3 million sales of used vehicles, it ranked vehicles by their percentage of value lost over the five years between being purchased new and resold as a used vehicle. Some trends on the list are simple and easily-explained, while others need context to understand.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles The Top 10 2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

An in-demand vehicle will be easier to get rid of when either the lease or warranty expires, or when it simply becomes time to upgrade again. "While the average new vehicle loses 50.2 percent of its value after five years, there are vehicles that retain more of their value and depreciate less than average," explained iSeeCars.com CEO Phong Ly. "For consumers who buy new vehicles and sell them around the five-year mark, choosing a model that retains the most value is a smart economic decision." 27.3 Percent: Jeep Wrangler/Unlimited 29.5 Percent: Toyota Tacoma 37.1 Percent: Toyota Tundra 37.8 Percent: Nissan Frontier 38.1 Percent: Toyota 4Runner 39.7 Percent: Chevrolet Silverado 1500 39.9 Percent: GMC Sierra 1500 42.3 Percent: Subaru Impreza 42.7 Percent: Ram 1500 42.9 Percent: Honda Fit The Drive modified the original list published by iSeeCars.com to incorporate the two Jeep Wrangler variants (whose depreciation rates were identical) into one bullet, and promoted the eleventh-ranked vehicle to tenth. Eight of the ten vehicles that lose the least value are either pickup trucks or SUVs, with only two passenger vehicles making the list. The Jeep Wrangler and its variants are almost in a class of their own, and if not for the Toyota Tacoma, would have a nearly 10 percent lead on the next vehicle. Subaru's all-wheel-drive Impreza sedan is the highest-ranked passenger car on the list, and if not for our small modification to include the Honda Fit, it would be the sole passenger vehicle to make the list. "Jeeps are known for retaining their value due to their enduring popularity, as well as their durability and performance across all terrains," Ly said. "Pickup trucks depreciate the least of any vehicle segment at 41.3 percent, while cars depreciate at 54.1 percent and SUVs at 51.9 percent. The lower depreciation for pickup trucks is likely because it is a growing vehicle segment and their popularity is keeping values high."

Nissan The Bottom 10 2016 Nissan Leaf