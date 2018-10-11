This Body Kit Can Make Your Chevy Malibu Look Like a Camaro ZL1

Unfortunately, the days of the Chevrolet Malibu being a bona fide muscle car are long gone with no sign of coming back, but that doesn’t mean you can’t add a little muscle to Chevy's midsize sedan. The current-gen Malibu is already one of the better-looking cars in its class, but according to GM Authority, body kit maker AeroNine saw some room for improvement, particularly in the front fascia.

This aftermarket kit gives the Malibu’s face a striking resemblance to a sixth-generation Chevy Camaro ZL1. It has the ZL1’s trademark honeycomb style lower grille with two smaller inlets on either side and a narrow upper grille above it with the Chevy bowtie emblem in the middle (which, unfortunately, isn’t a “Flowtie”). It uses the Malibu’s stock headlights which are already fairly similar to the Camaro’s, enough so to make this kit a convincing ringer for a ZL1. Check out the before and after.