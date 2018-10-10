Recall: Ford GT Hydraulic Fluid Leak From Rear Wing Could Start a Fire
One Ford GT supercar already caught on fire, and approximately 200 more could be affected.
Ford has issued a recall on around 200 of its GT supercars over rear spoiler valves that are at risk of leaking hydraulic fluid. Since the valves are located right above the car's center-mounted exhaust system, potential leaks could easily cause a fire.
According to the Blue Oval, one spoiler-induced fire occurred in Germany with no known injuries, but no other incidents or injuries have been reported thus far.
A statement released by the company claims that "dealers will perform a software update to the fully integrated vehicle controller, which eliminates the possibility of excessive pressure in the valve block assembly. Some vehicles without a hydraulic check valve and filter will be fitted with the hardware, as well as hydraulic pump o-rings, if needed."
The affected GTs were built between Dec. 20, 2016 and July 31, 2018. The company says a total of 194 cars are being recalled in North America; 176 in the U.S. and 18 located in Canada. The Ford reference number for this recall is 18S29.
Like many modern performance cars, the Ford GT features a substantial, adjustable rear wing that can be raised and lowered to switch between high-grip and low-drag driving scenarios as well as act as an air brake. But more importantly, it also looks pretty darn cool.
Lurking in front of the rear wing and behind the driver is a 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6 making 647 horsepower and 550 pound-feet of torque. With so much firepower on tap—and given the fact that one of these goes for around $450,000—it'd definitely be best if owners nipped any fire risks in the bud.
We know the GT was built specifically to take on Ferrari, but this seems a tad too on-the-nose.
