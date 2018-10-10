Recall: Ford GT Hydraulic Fluid Leak From Rear Wing Could Start a Fire

Ford has issued a recall on around 200 of its GT supercars over rear spoiler valves that are at risk of leaking hydraulic fluid. Since the valves are located right above the car's center-mounted exhaust system, potential leaks could easily cause a fire.

According to the Blue Oval, one spoiler-induced fire occurred in Germany with no known injuries, but no other incidents or injuries have been reported thus far.

A statement released by the company claims that "dealers will perform a software update to the fully integrated vehicle controller, which eliminates the possibility of excessive pressure in the valve block assembly. Some vehicles without a hydraulic check valve and filter will be fitted with the hardware, as well as hydraulic pump o-rings, if needed."