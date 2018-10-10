Singer Brought Its 100th Reimagined Porsche 911 to Jay Leno's Garage

If you're a fan of Porsches, you likely know about Singer. The automotive builder's name is synonymous with Porsche perfection, and each car that leaves the shop is another example of top-tier craftsmanship. Now, after 100 restorations, Singer brought its latest example to visit car-crazed comedian Jay Leno before the work of art is sent to its new owner.

Leno, a notorious Porsche fan who loves the cars almost as much as collector Magnus Walker, was surprised to learn that Singer was based only a few blocks from his garage; the comedian would read about the shop's renowned quality builds in magazines and assumed that the company was located near Austria or some other European country.

For the build, Singer ripped out the car's stock 3.6-liter and stuck a more robust 4.0-liter air-cooled monster in its place. Its new heart produces a bountiful 390 horsepower and 315 pound-feet of torque which, alongside the 964's nearly all-carbon fiber body, makes the 2,670-pound car the perfect weekend cruiser or canyon carver. It might not be Singer's highest-power Porsche, but we're positive it'll get the job done.