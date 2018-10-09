Florida Man Wants to Trade Island Property for 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS
This comes after a previous failed attempt to deal the land for a Porsche 918 Hybrid hypercar.
The 700-horsepower Porsche 911 GT2 RS was built only for the 2018 model year and sold for $293,200. It does zero to 60 miles per hour in just 2.7 seconds and can lap the Nürburgring faster than its much more expensive brother, the 918 Spyder hypercar. Porsche only built 1,000 of the GT2 RS, making it a rarity too. One Florida property owner missed the boat on getting their own GT2 RS, and now, they want to trade a chunk of private Florida waterfront property for the ultra-limited 911.
So say classified ads posted to the Daytona Beach Craigslist site, as well as Realtor.com. The owner of the three-acre, 130,680 square-foot piece of land says they want to exchange the property for the aforementioned supercar, though a stack of Washingtons about 568,000 tall could also suffice.
The island is located in the coastal waters outside Port Orange, Florida, south of Daytona Beach, and its owner's asking price is more than six times that of the average price per acre of land as of 2015, when MSN found the typical going rate in Florida to be just under $29,000.
The Craigslist ad has been up since Sept. 25, or about two weeks, while the Realtor.com ad has been up since June 6, 125 days ago at the time of writing. Given the relative difficulty of enjoying a piece of land accessible only by water versus a thrashing-ready Porsche, we're not entirely surprised to see there have been no biters yet. It appears the owner has been trying to trade the land of for years, too, as Team Speed reported in 2016 that the owner was trying to trade it for a Porsche 918, and three years prior to that, a Ferrari Enzo.
The Drive contacted the owner of the land for additional information, and we will update if we receive a response.
