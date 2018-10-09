Google Maps Street View Easter Egg Shows the Stig Drift the Top Gear Test Track

Time travel remains impossible, but there exists a suitable stand-in. Gone are the days when pre-punch Jeremy Clarkson, pre-crash Richard Hammond, and pre-haircut James May hosted a little show called Top Gear on the BBC—except in Google Maps' Street View, where an Easter egg puts you on the show's famous test track at the Dunsfold Aerodrome while the Stig drifts around the camera car in a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Black Series. And who's that in the background?

The secret session was recently highlighted by a user on Reddit's r/cars, who stumbled upon it when he was looking at the Dunsfold area on Google Maps and realized the Street View option could be activated for the test track on the complex's runway. Drop down right at the starting line and you'll find yourself lined up next to the Stig in that gleaming SLS AMG on a beautiful fall day back in October of 2013. Hop around the track or follow the course—the choice is yours.