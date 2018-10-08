This Tesla-Powered Honda S2000 Runs the Quarter Mile in 10.6 Seconds

Turns out, the Tesla Roadster isn't the only way to experience Ludicrous-level performance in a sleek, convertible body. Brought to our attention via InsideEVs, one Quebec electric vehicle technician has taken a Honda S2000 and stuffed it with two Chevrolet Volt batteries and a modified electric motor from a Tesla Model S P100D. The result? 650 horsepower, a 10.639-second quarter-mile sprint, and, evidently, quite a bit of tire smoke.

For comparison's sake, the upcoming 2020 Tesla Roadster will apparently hit 60 miles per hour in 1.9 seconds and run the quarter mile in 8.8. If the receipts above didn't paint a clear enough picture of its abilities, here's a clip of the rear-drive Honda beating a Ludicrous Mode-enabled Model S P90D down the blacktop.

While an electric S2K powered by Chevy batteries might sound sacrilegious to some at first glance (kinda like sashimi and peanut butter), Honda and General Motors are currently working together to develop and share battery tech. I mean, who knows? That oh-so-elusive S2000 successor may very well be a hybrid with GM tech when it finally arrives in twenty or so years. Furthermore, the two companies announced last week that Honda would invest $2.75 billion in GM's Cruise autonomous driving program over the next dozen years. In its original form, the AP2 Honda S2000 came with a 2.2-liter, naturally-aspirated four-cylinder good for 237 horsepower and a famously stratospheric 8,000 rpm redline. With its low curb weight, rear-wheel-drive, and a deliciously mechanical six-speed manual transmission, the S2000 is a symbol of old-school, analog motoring. Maybe except for this one, though.