Limo Crash in NY Kills 20, Becomes Deadliest Transportation Accident in US Since 2009

A limo crash in upstate New York that killed 20 people is officially the deadliest U.S. transportation accident since February 2009, when a Continental Airlines flight crashed into a house and killed 50 people. The reason for the crash, which killed all 18 limo occupants and two pedestrians on Saturday, is still being investigated.

According to CNN, the limo was transporting a family to a brewery near Cooperstown, New York, to celebrate the birthday of Amy Steenburg, a 30-year-old who had just tied the knot a month ago. Steenburg's husband, her four sisters, and their respective husbands all died in the accident. Two of the siblings involved were also parents, leaving a 10- and 14-year-old behind according to People.

The couple had hired what appears to be a coach bus of some sort to transport the partygoers to the brewery, but they were contacted shortly before the vehicle's arrival and told that the bus had broken down, so a stretched 2001 Ford Excursion would be provided instead. According to Fox News, the aunt of one of the victims had received a text message prior to the accident that claimed the Excursion was in "terrible condition."