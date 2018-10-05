Video: Formula E-Powered Audi RS3 Destroys Porsche GT2 RS and Huracan Performante

Remember when videos of super-fast electric cars were popping up all over the internet, blowing people's minds with their neck-breaking acceleration? Remember how cool that was? Well, like most things in life, we've all grown used to it by now, and seeing a Tesla rip a Kawasaki Ninja on the drag strip isn't exactly exciting anymore. However, what if you replaced the Tesla with a tiny and highly modified Audi RS3, and what if instead of racing a motorcycle it would fight some of the most powerful and respected supercars in the world? Would that make things exciting once again? You betcha.

This video courtesy of Formula E racing driver and heir to the Audi Abt Sportline kingdom Daniel Abt, shows us what four Formula E electric motors in a small sedan can do. More precisely, what four motors able to produce 220-kilowatts each, 880 kW total, can do when directed to a state-of-the-art all-wheel-drive system and sticky tires. To put that into perspective, the not-yet-real, super-fast 2020 Tesla Roadster is rumored to produce "just" 200 kW.