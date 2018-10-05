GM Performance Intake for C7 Corvette Offers a 17-HP Boost

Owners of naturally-aspirated Corvettes get a 30 percent restriction reduction and presumably some extra induction noise but no extra power on the dynamometer. A trip to a local tuner may be able to free up a few extra hp with some added injector pulse width, though that could jeopardize your car's warranty, while GM Performance promises that the intake itself won't—provided it's installed by a dealer technician. The intake itself has a 12-month or 12,000-mile warranty, whichever comes first.

The intake is sold through GM Performance's website, where suggested retail price of $625 is crossed out in favor of a $531.25 price. Installation by a dealership technician will add a few bucks to the price if you elect to take that route, where cited labor hours total 0.8 for ZR1s, and 0.6 hours for Z06 and naturally-aspirated models.

We can't help but wonder if the extra few ponies are capable of pushing the ZR1's ludicrous top speed of almost 215 even higher. Surely someone out there has an airstrip with which to answer that question.