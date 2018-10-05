New Toyota Supra Details Accidentally Revealed on BMW Parts Catalog
The list highlights three different Supra trims and a plethora of OEM accessories.
The long and slow saga of the new Toyota Supra marches on with a BMW parts catalog that has surfaced and appears to document a shed-load of parts that'll go into the upcoming sports coupe. In case you've been out of the loop and are wondering why on God's green Earth a Toyota would show up on a Bimmer parts store, the revived Supra is the new BMW Z4's platform sibling and will share many components.
Brought to our attention via Jalopnik, RealOEM.com appears to be a parts catalog for BMWs and BMW-made vehicles including Minis, Rolls-Royces, and most notably, something called a "TMC Supra." The site's car selection tool lists three models of Supra, the 20i, 30i, and 40i. The 40i will obviously be the range-topping turbocharged 3.0-liter B58 straight-six model, while the 30i appears to get the turbo four-cylinder. The 20i will presumably be an entry-level Supra only sold in Europe, given "EUR" is its only market option while the other two list "EUR" and "USA".
Diving into the actual parts list, RealOEM.com has a plethora of Supra parts in stock, all of which are accompanied with undisguised renders and diagrams. We've found everything from headlights to rear differentials to all-weather floor mats. No manuals transmissions, H-pattern shift knobs, or clutch pedals, though.
Here are some of the most revealing bits we managed to find.
While much of this car's general design could and has been extrapolated from the endless prototypes that Toyota's trotted out over the years, this is the first time we're getting an uncovered glimpse at the Supra's dashboard design and logo. The highly stylized "Supra" badge looks like it's handwritten and is a clear throwback to the old A80 trunklid badge.
The new Toyota Supra will officially debut at the Detroit Auto Show in January 2019.
We've reached out to Toyota for comment and will update this story if we hear back.
