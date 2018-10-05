New Toyota Supra Details Accidentally Revealed on BMW Parts Catalog

The long and slow saga of the new Toyota Supra marches on with a BMW parts catalog that has surfaced and appears to document a shed-load of parts that'll go into the upcoming sports coupe. In case you've been out of the loop and are wondering why on God's green Earth a Toyota would show up on a Bimmer parts store, the revived Supra is the new BMW Z4's platform sibling and will share many components.

Brought to our attention via Jalopnik, RealOEM.com appears to be a parts catalog for BMWs and BMW-made vehicles including Minis, Rolls-Royces, and most notably, something called a "TMC Supra." The site's car selection tool lists three models of Supra, the 20i, 30i, and 40i. The 40i will obviously be the range-topping turbocharged 3.0-liter B58 straight-six model, while the 30i appears to get the turbo four-cylinder. The 20i will presumably be an entry-level Supra only sold in Europe, given "EUR" is its only market option while the other two list "EUR" and "USA".

Diving into the actual parts list, RealOEM.com has a plethora of Supra parts in stock, all of which are accompanied with undisguised renders and diagrams. We've found everything from headlights to rear differentials to all-weather floor mats. No manuals transmissions, H-pattern shift knobs, or clutch pedals, though.

Here are some of the most revealing bits we managed to find.