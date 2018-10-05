McLaren 720S Gets Track Pack to Push Its Performance Even Further

If you want a more circuit-centric McLaren, a new Track Pack specification is now available for the superlative McLaren 720S supercar. It is the next level of track performance and with it comes considerable weight savings, new alloys wheels, and six-point harnesses.

The Track Pack’s individual components are comprised of both functional and visual upgrades delivering a total weight saving of 53 pounds. The 720S Performance specification as such comes with hood air intakes, rear fender air intakes, and door mirror casings in carbon fiber and engine bay ambient lighting. The Track Pack adds to that list, lightweight 10-spoke forged alloy wheels and McLaren Special Operations-specified gloss finish for the carbon fiber active rear spoiler and a sports exhaust.

Get inside the teardrop-shaped cabin and you'd find form-hugging lightweight carbon fiber racing seats in either regular or touring size, complemented by MSO-specified satin visual carbon fiber extended paddle shifters and a black Alcantara steering wheel trim that ensure a purposeful and ergonomic racecar look and feel. It even gets a titanium bar mounted behind the seats to support the six-point harnesses for both driver and passenger.



The Track Pack also adds a bespoke Track setting to its drive modes and a lightweight but incredibly robust carbon fiber Monocage II body structure at its core. Powering the 720S will be the same 710 brake horsepower twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 engine that helps it complete the dash from standstill to 124 mph (200 kph) in just 7.8 seconds. It also comes with Proactive Chassis Control II active suspension and carbon-ceramic disc brakes for superior dynamics and braking performance.

With the Track Pack, owners can also grade their track outings using the McLaren Track Telemetry system which uses three video cameras built into the car and advanced data-logging software. A variety of real-time data like lap times, sector splits and driver comparisons can be displayed with the MTT system, as well as video footage to help identify missed apexes and premature or delayed braking points.

The Track Pack adds another $37,119 (28,360 pounds) to the bottom line of the already hefty price tag of the McLaren 720S. But there is comfort in knowing that the Track Pack is actually a savings over the cost of purchasing these parts individually. So in case you planned to purchase one of these 720S Coupes in Performance specification with Track Pack from any of the McLaren Automotive retailers, be ready to shell out at least $292,540 (224,700 pounds). Details of its availability in the U.S. have not yet been announced.