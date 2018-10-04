Report: Drag Racing Cadillac XTS Driver Shot by Police Near Chicago

An Illinois police officer opened fire on the driver of a Cadillac XTS on Wednesday morning after the suspect behind the wheel charged at officers in his car.

Police say that Jamal Campbell, a 25-year-old from Chicago, was drag racing his Caddy against a Dodge Challenger through a Mount Greenwood neighborhood at 2 a.m. Police reportedly spotted the Cadillac idling in a nearby parking lot and ordered Campbell out of his vehicle. According to a statement issued by the Alsip Station Chief, Jay Miller, that's when the Cadillac instead drove towards one of the officers.

Reports read that the officer could not get to cover, as he was standing between a row of parked cars and his squad car. As a result, the policeman fired several shots at the Cadillac, as the vehicle struck several parked cars before coming to a stop against the officer's patrol car.

Campbell was shot twice in the shoulder and received medical treatment by the two officers already on the scene. Shortly afterward, he was transported to the hospital where his condition was reduced from serious to stable condition, according to local news.