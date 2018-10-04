News Photos of Road-Going Tesla Roadster Surface on Social Media

It appears that Tesla's once-secretive Roadster is now simply out there for everyone to see. Ever since the sleek convertible debuted last year, it's only been shown at this year's Monterey Car Week and most recently at Grand Basel. However, a particular red Roadster has popped up on social media recently.

The provenance of the vehicle isn't known, and it's not clear if this is a test mule or a marketing vehicle that was simply parked there to gather attention. However, it's known that Tesla only has one fully operating Roadster that's already been shown to potential customers and the world's most famous car nerd: Jay Leno.