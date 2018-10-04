Honda to Bring Civic Type R Racer, Pilot, Ridgeline and Other Custom Concepts to SEMA

Also at SEMA will be a lightly modified 2019 Pilot to be driven across the deserts of California and Nevada by Honda employees Ariel Jen and Melanie Morimoto during the 2018 Rebelle Rally. The Rebelle is a womens' off-roading event in which teams of two must navigate their way across 1,500 miles of American desert, so the SUV should amass plenty of dirt before it makes its way to the SEMA booth. To better serve its purpose, this Pilot has been equipped with all terrain tires, skid plates, and auxiliary fog lights.

Additionally, Honda will be bringing a Honda Ridgeline overland build to the show, with built-in tents and camping equipment. There will also be a fully custom Insight Hybrid as well as a display full of parts from Honda Powersports and HPD. The company will begin its SEMA festivities during a conference at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 30, where the manufacturer promises to reveal "a unique concept, one that combines Honda's light truck and powersports products in a way that only Honda could achieve."