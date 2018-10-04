Nissan Ultimate Service Titan Joins the Red Cross to Help Save Lives
From carrying a supply of blood to providing shelter, Nissan has built the ultimate disaster-relief vehicle.
Nissan pulled the wraps off its customized Ultimate Service Titan pickup truck, a decked-out mobile command center that will allow the Red Cross to better serve the needs of disaster victims. The unique project is the result of a partnership involving the South Florida Red Cross and the automaker's Calling All Titans campaign.
The Ultimate Service Titan is based on a run-of-the-mill Titan XD Midnight Edition truck, which is powered by a Cummins 5.0-liter turbodiesel engine that produces 310 horsepower and 555 pound-feet torque. However, that's where the similarities end.
As an emergency mobile command center, it features a wi-fi hotspot, desk, and a solar power generator to ensure computer equipment works properly when access to the grid isn't available. In addition, a bed and first aid supplies allow Red Cross workers to administer medical help within the confines of the truck, providing much-needed shelter if none is available in disaster-affected areas. More importantly, a refrigerator can keep blood supplies cool while the off-road capable Titan can deliver doses of it to remote areas that might not be accessible by road or other less capable vehicles.
Lastly, the space-pod-looking capsule in the back of the truck features a resting area, stove, refrigerator, and other amenities that come in handy during longer relief missions.
“Built on the foundation of a rugged Titan XD Diesel – and with aftermarket accessories from some of the most reputable companies in the industry – the Ultimate Service Titan ensures that titans of the community are able to get anywhere, at any time, with the tools they need to get the job done," said Fred DePerez, vice president of Nissan's truck division.
The truck is equipped with a factory-authorized ICON 3-inch suspension lift kit available through Nissan dealers, an Addictive Designs Stealth Bumper, a Warn winch, and Nitto Ridge Grappler off-road tires for traversing rough terrain on the way to offer help. Of course, a 75-gallon fuel tank ensures that even if fuel is unavailable, the Ultimate Service Titan can still get the job done.
After being on display at the 2018 Miami Auto Show, the Ultimate Service Titan will report for duty at the American Red Cross of South Florida.
