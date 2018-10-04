Nissan Ultimate Service Titan Joins the Red Cross to Help Save Lives

Nissan pulled the wraps off its customized Ultimate Service Titan pickup truck, a decked-out mobile command center that will allow the Red Cross to better serve the needs of disaster victims. The unique project is the result of a partnership involving the South Florida Red Cross and the automaker's Calling All Titans campaign.

The Ultimate Service Titan is based on a run-of-the-mill Titan XD Midnight Edition truck, which is powered by a Cummins 5.0-liter turbodiesel engine that produces 310 horsepower and 555 pound-feet torque. However, that's where the similarities end.

As an emergency mobile command center, it features a wi-fi hotspot, desk, and a solar power generator to ensure computer equipment works properly when access to the grid isn't available. In addition, a bed and first aid supplies allow Red Cross workers to administer medical help within the confines of the truck, providing much-needed shelter if none is available in disaster-affected areas. More importantly, a refrigerator can keep blood supplies cool while the off-road capable Titan can deliver doses of it to remote areas that might not be accessible by road or other less capable vehicles.