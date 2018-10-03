Project Black S Concept: The Best Car Infiniti Will Never Make

What You Need to Know: Just like the Renault R.S. 18 F1 car, the Project Black S touts energy recovery components that harvest electricity from braking (MGU-K) and spent exhaust gases (MGU-H) before translating it into usable horsepower. That juice is then stored in a 4.4-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which sits where the rear seats normally would, and can then be deployed to spool the Infiniti's twin turbos quicker than you can cite Buzz Lightyear's famed catchphrase.

Overall, this hybrid equipment works in tandem with a forced induction 3.0-liter V-6 for a combined output of 563 hp. That's enough to propel the admittedly hefty two-door, at 1,776 kilograms or about 3,900 pounds, to 60 miles per hour from a standstill in under four seconds. Furthermore, this is done by sending twist to the rear wheels only.

This all means that the Project Black S has quite the intelligent mind to put every trick to use. It's got three driving modes—Road, Quali, and Race—which each have unique mapping and performance outputs to suit your applied style of wheeling. The latter of the three is the hottest tune of them all, telling you where more or less energy is needed. Quali is the middle ground while Road, obviously, is for everyday driving.

Other various styling bits have been inspired by or plucked from the R.S. 18 including the rear wing, a low-drag style fixture which is inspired by the equipment used by Renault Sport at the historic Monza circuit.