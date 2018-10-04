Report: GM Could Buy Humvee Maker AM General, Bring Everything Full Circle

Humvee maker AM General is putting itself up for sale this fall as the U.S. Army continues to transition away from using the ubiquitous High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle in combat and utility roles. But the company still has some hefty government contracts, and Reuters reports that there's one buyer in particular whose name might ring a bell: General Motors, erstwhile guardian of the Hummer brand.

To some, Hummer represented some of the worst impulses of the pre-recession auto industry in America, a rolling, aggro charade that only existed to burn money and gasoline in equal measure. Others have suggested that its high time for a comeback in today's truck-crazy marketplace. General Motors hasn't responded to our request for comment so far on the potential purchase.

The automaker purchased its now-defunct nameplate from AM General in 1999 to produce the H2 and H3, which were marketed as civilian variations of the original HMMWV—though they were really built on modified GM truck platforms. Hummer rode the boom economy of those mid-aughts years until it crashed and burned in 2009 during GM's bankruptcy.