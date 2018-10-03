Kanye West Wants People to Leave Tesla's Elon Musk 'the F*** Alone'
The famous rapper screamed at students while stomping on a table at a popular Detroit art school.
Much like Tesla's CEO Elon Musk, famous rapper and celebrity husband Kanye West has enjoyed a hefty share of attention recently due to controversial tweets and incoherent behavior. Interestingly enough, destiny brought the two characters together on Tuesday, when West jumped on top of a table at Detroit's prestigious College for Creative Studies (CCS) and let out a tirade in defense of Musk and his innovative companies.
According to the Detroit Free Press, West was in the Motor City to meet with several business figures including Quicken Loans founder and chairman Dan Gilbert as well as StockX CEO Josh Luber. It was during his visit to CCS, where FCA Senior Vice President of Design Ralph Gilles graduated from, that the mood to share his deepest feelings suddenly hit him and caused him to hop on a table and scream at approximately 50 students and faculty. Thankfully, one of the students present caught it on video and posted it to Twitter.
"I have to innovate!" said West. "Elon Musk, I don't give a f*** who is over at his house, leave that man the f*** alone. Leave that man the f*** alone."
A CCS student told The Drive that the rapper's plans to visit the school were kept on the down-low, so many pupils weren't present that day or even aware that he was coming.
While West never explained who exactly was bothering Musk, we can only imagine he's referring to the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC), who recently fined Tesla and Musk $20 million each and forced the controversial billionaire to resign his position as Tesla's chairman. In regards to the "I don't give a f*** who is over at his house" comment, it's most likely that he's referring to singer/rapper Azealia Banks, who was reportedly around Musk when the infamous tweets about taking Tesla private took place, and who also claimed Musk tweeted while on tripping on acid.
Of course, Musk has accepted a no-guilt settlement with the SEC since all of that happened, but given the multiple hells he is living in (production hell and delivery logistics hell) he may need all the emotional support he can get. Even if it means a non-sense rant from Kanye West.
h/t: Jalopnik
