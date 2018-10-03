Kanye West Wants People to Leave Tesla's Elon Musk 'the F*** Alone'

Much like Tesla's CEO Elon Musk, famous rapper and celebrity husband Kanye West has enjoyed a hefty share of attention recently due to controversial tweets and incoherent behavior. Interestingly enough, destiny brought the two characters together on Tuesday, when West jumped on top of a table at Detroit's prestigious College for Creative Studies (CCS) and let out a tirade in defense of Musk and his innovative companies.

According to the Detroit Free Press, West was in the Motor City to meet with several business figures including Quicken Loans founder and chairman Dan Gilbert as well as StockX CEO Josh Luber. It was during his visit to CCS, where FCA Senior Vice President of Design Ralph Gilles graduated from, that the mood to share his deepest feelings suddenly hit him and caused him to hop on a table and scream at approximately 50 students and faculty. Thankfully, one of the students present caught it on video and posted it to Twitter.

"I have to innovate!" said West. "Elon Musk, I don't give a f*** who is over at his house, leave that man the f*** alone. Leave that man the f*** alone."