Listen to the $3.3-Million Aston Martin Valkyrie's V-12 Rip Reality Apart

On Wednesday, Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer shared a video featuring the company's upcoming Valkyrie hypercar engaging in dynamometer testing, complete with sound.

Dynamometer (or "dyno") testing is done to simulate an engine's operation under load and is used by automakers and racing teams alike to tune and torture-test engines. Aston Martin's extensive integration of motorsport technology with its partner Red Bull Racing means that intense testing of the racetrack-ready hypercar will be necessary to properly prep it for the rigors of use in both the role of road car, track toy, and down the line potentially even racing at Le Mans.

The Aston Martin Valkyrie's engine is a 6.5-liter, naturally-aspirated V-12 developed with the aid of Cosworth, which promises the engine will be the most powerful N/A V-12 ever used in a road car. Conservative power estimates are 1,100 horsepower, far exceeding that of the current record holder—the Ferrari LaFerrari—at about 950 hp.