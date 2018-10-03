Video: Reckless Nissan GT-R Driver Misses Head-On Collision by Inches
Had the GT-R been any closer, the dash cam footage would've simply been horrific.
Footage showing the driver of a Nissan GT-R hooning recklessly and over-cooking a sharp corner on a two-lane road recently surfaced on YouTube, proving once again that treating a public route as your own private racetrack is a terribly irresponsible idea that can have deadly consequences.
The video was taken by a dash cam mounted on the car that the GT-R nearly collided with, and despite the sun creating a bit of glare, it shows just how close the two cars came to crashing head-on. It all happened when the non-crazy driver approached a left-handed turn as most normal people would, staying in their lane and minding their own business, only to be scared sh*tless by a madman at the wheel of a 565-horsepower supercar attempting to be Ken Block.
Just a fraction of a second after the GT-R makes its on-screen debut, it becomes apparent that it's traveling at a high rate of speed and the back end is sliding out of control. At the most dangerous part of this unnecessary ordeal, nearly half of the GT-R is on the wrong lane and quickly forcing either driver to take evasive action in order to avoid a severe crash. While it's not clear what the reckless driver did once he was out of the frame, we can hear the other driver involved burst out in nervous laughter for more than 30 seconds after having to drive off the road to avoid a possibly fatal crash.
Recently, a famous YouTuber made headlines for an equally ignorant move in his Lamborghini Huracan on a public road, narrowly missing a passing motorcyclist by mere fractions of a second. A similar situation actually resulted in several people dead when a McLaren driver made the decision to drive recklessly around Southern California.