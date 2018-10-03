Video: Reckless Nissan GT-R Driver Misses Head-On Collision by Inches

Footage showing the driver of a Nissan GT-R hooning recklessly and over-cooking a sharp corner on a two-lane road recently surfaced on YouTube, proving once again that treating a public route as your own private racetrack is a terribly irresponsible idea that can have deadly consequences.

The video was taken by a dash cam mounted on the car that the GT-R nearly collided with, and despite the sun creating a bit of glare, it shows just how close the two cars came to crashing head-on. It all happened when the non-crazy driver approached a left-handed turn as most normal people would, staying in their lane and minding their own business, only to be scared sh*tless by a madman at the wheel of a 565-horsepower supercar attempting to be Ken Block.