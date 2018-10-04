Behold the Highs and Lows of the 2018 Paris Motor Show

The Paris Motor Show is alive and well this week, and over the course of two press-only days, it managed to pump out a plethora of vehicles that seriously stimulated our eyeballs from afar. Manufacturers have come from far and wide to put their pieces of art on display, and while some have pulled off creating their slice of perfection, others have made choices we've deemed to be questionable. We've thought long and hard about who and what makes the list, so let's explore exactly what's hot (and what's not) at this year's Mondial De L'Auto.

Infiniti has built the Project Black S concept to be raw and overpowered; just how enthusiast-focused cars should be. But what makes the car interesting is that the power doesn't just come from its stout 3.0-liter twin turbo V-6, the car is, surprisingly, a hybrid.

Two turbochargers which feature electric motors sit nested in the Project Black S' engine bay, available to provide instantaneous spool thanks to the F1-inspired technology built into the snails. A small 4.4-kilowatt-hour battery pack helps store power which can be used to either help spool the turbochargers or deliver an estimated 160 supplemented horsepower to the car's electric drivetrain. An even cooler aspect about how hybridization is used comes in the form of electricity generation to recharge the tiny battery pack. Not only does the car utilize regenerative braking, but it also utilizes the small electric motors in the turbochargers to convert spent exhaust gasses into stored energy.

Our very own Caleb Jacobs said it best: "Project Black S is the best car Infiniti will never make."

Peugeot e-Legend