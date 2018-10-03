Elon Musk Threatened to Quit Tesla When Faced With SEC Lawsuit: Report

Tesla CEO Elon Musk rejected a settlement from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last week, sending shockwaves across the internet as the regulatory body responded by filing a lawsuit against the businessman that alleged fraud. According to the New York Times, Musk not only rejected the settlement under the premise of his moral compass but reportedly strongarmed Tesla's board to stand behind him by threatening them with his imminent departure.

According to James B. Stewart (a lawyer, author, and columnist for the Times), Musk reportedly spoke with Tesla's board by phone and threatened to "resign on the spot" if the board required he enters into the settlement. Furthermore, the report reads that he "demanded" the board publicly exalt his integrity.

The SEC has publicly recognized Musk's importance to Tesla, and much like the late Steve Jobs was to Apple, Elon Musk is Tesla's greatest asset. The Tesla community largely considers his presence at the automaker to be integral to its existence, many of whom were conflicted over the board's decision to support Musk.

Tesla's market cap drastically fell with the news of the SEC's lawsuit against Musk last Thursday, showing that the CEO's face-value to the company is, in fact, important to the fiscal wellbeing of the automaker. By Friday, the company's shares had dipped nearly 14 percent and were volatile, creating a favorable acquisition period for short-sellers. This is said to have opened a situation where Musk reluctantly agreed to allow Tesla's lawyers to reach out to the SEC on his behalf to ask for a second chance at the deal.