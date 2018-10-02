Renault Debuts Luxurious EZ-Ultimo 'Robo-Vehicle' Concept at 2018 Paris Motor Show

It has a wooden floor, leather seats, and a marble table. All are presumably cognac-resistant.

At the kickoff of the 2018 Paris Motor Show, Renault revealed an autonomous electric luxury vehicle concept that it calls the EZ-Ultimo.

Renault describes the vehicle as a mobile lounge meant to augment the services of premium airlines, resorts, and hotels. Its interior is adorned with a wood floor, leather seating, and across from the door, a marble surface on which to leave your caviar.

According to Renault, the EZ-Ultimo meets SAE standards for Level 4 autonomy, despite the SAE's questionable use of the term. It ties into the company's philosophy that the future of ground transportation is to be called "mobility," a sort of catch-all for ride-sharing, public transportation, autonomous vehicle use, and other forms of transport.

Similar to the recently revealed Peugeot e-Legend concept, the Renault EZ-Ultimo promises an immersive augmented reality system to entertain passengers, which it calls the Augmented Editorial Experience (AEX). It advertises AEX as a delivery system for individualized multimedia entertainment and education to make travel productive.

"As consumer trends change and people are enjoying ride-hailing services more and more, a new paradigm for mobility will emerge," stated Renault's Senior Vice President of Corporate Design, Laurens van den Acker. "Embodying this revolution, Renault EZ-Ultimo offers a unique luxurious experience aboard a robo-vehicle that can be adapted depending on the service provider. Inspired by contemporary architecture, and completely integrated in future smart cities, EZ-Ultimo will provide an exclusive experience for all. With autonomous, electric and connected cars, we are entering a new exciting era in automotive design."

As the EZ-Ultimo is no more than a concept vehicle (and presumably will stay that way), Renault says nothing of the vehicle's electric powertrain capabilities. Peugeot announced its aforementioned e-Legend concept with a plethora of electric powertrain promises, making its own autonomous EV feel more feasible, even if the figures were superficial estimates.

