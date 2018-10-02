Renault Debuts Luxurious EZ-Ultimo 'Robo-Vehicle' Concept at 2018 Paris Motor Show

At the kickoff of the 2018 Paris Motor Show, Renault revealed an autonomous electric luxury vehicle concept that it calls the EZ-Ultimo.

Renault describes the vehicle as a mobile lounge meant to augment the services of premium airlines, resorts, and hotels. Its interior is adorned with a wood floor, leather seating, and across from the door, a marble surface on which to leave your caviar.

According to Renault, the EZ-Ultimo meets SAE standards for Level 4 autonomy, despite the SAE's questionable use of the term. It ties into the company's philosophy that the future of ground transportation is to be called "mobility," a sort of catch-all for ride-sharing, public transportation, autonomous vehicle use, and other forms of transport.