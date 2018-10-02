The Wreck of the RMS Titanic Might Disappear in Just a Few Decades

What's to be done? Not much. Nature will continue to take its course, and scientists estimate the Titanic has at most 50 years left before it collapses into the seafloor. But as the BBC points out, this limited timeframe has spawned a new rush of adventure seekers who are willing to pay top dollar for a chance to see the wreckage in person. A private American company called OceanGate is offering just such an opportunity, selling tickets for a series of 11-day expeditions next summer for $105,129—the inflation-adjusted cost of a first-class cabin on the Titanic's one and only voyage back over a hundred years ago.

Safety considerations notwithstanding, visiting the Titanic has always meant wrestling with the fact that it's still a mass gravesite, even if the bodies have long since disappeared. The wreckage is in international waters, but the American, British, and French governments have long argued over its jurisdiction. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's guidelines seek to prohibit scavengers and simple tourists from getting down there, but there's really no enforcement.

Still, OceanGate told the BBC that its paying guests will be carefully-selected "mission specialists" with extensive diving experience who can actually help out with the science at hand. The ultimate goal will be mapping the entire wreckage to produce an "ultra-high-resolution" 3-D model for research and educational purposes.