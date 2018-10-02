2019 BMW 3 Series: All New and Ready to Impress

The 2019 BMW 3 Series was officially unveiled Tuesday at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, boasting an all-new exterior and interior design in addition to updated power units and technologies. On top of it all, BMW promises that its newest midsize sedan has what it takes to steal consumers' hearts (and wallets) in a rapidly changing environment that favors SUVs over sedans.

The seventh-generation series, or G20 as BMW calls it, includes the 330i, M340i, and eventually an electrified 330e. It has matured in every single way possible compared to the outgoing model and is now 05. inches taller, 2.9 inches longer, and 0.6 inches wider. The front and rear tracks are also wider by 43mm and 21mm, respectively. In terms of design, the overall exterior look of the G20 is much cleaner and smoother than the rather sectioned-off sixth-gen model, especially around the kidney grilles and LED headlight housings which are now connected and flow from one side to another as if they were one piece. In the rear, the new L-shaped taillights that are somewhat reminiscent of a Lexus product adorn a simplified rear end that's easy on the eyes thanks to a wider look. The sideways T-shaped fog lights in the front and reflectors in the rear remain in non-M Sport models.