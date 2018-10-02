Paris Motor Show: BMW Confirms New i4 Model on the Way for 2021
Want a BMW hybrid vehicle, but the i3 is too tiny and the i8 too pricey? Check this out.
BMW's Chairman of the Board of Management Harald Krüger announced Tuesday in a statement to kick off the Paris Motor Show that the company plans to release a new electric vehicle, dubbed the i4.
"It is my pleasure to announce that the BMW i4 will also be arriving in 2021," stated Krüger. "That means, in 2021 we will have five, fully-electric core models. This underlines our strong commitment to future mobility."
The models referred to by Krüger are confirmed to include the Mini EV coming in 2019, the BMW iX3 electric crossover in 2020, and the result of the iNext project as well as the i4 itself in 2021. BMW did not state whether the i3 will be retained through 2021—we've reached out for confirmation of this intent.
Krüger also confirmed to Autocar that the i4 will utilize lightweight construction to make the model attractive in a market of electric vehicles weighed down by bulky batteries that hamper handling. He added that the i4 will be one of a dozen EVs sold by the automaker in 2025, alongside as many as 25 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles sold by the Bavarian marque.
"The leading factors that will set it apart are fantastic design, which is very different to anything else on the road and the fact that it is lighter and therefore more dynamic than anything we see on the market today, thanks to the materials we will use," Krüger told the publication. "Couple that with the connectivity technology we are constantly developing and we are confident it will lead the market."
Potential concept designs for the i4 trickled out as far back as 2016, when images of a vehicle with an obvious BMW i-series resemblance were patented in Japan, according to Autoguide. The images were then believed to be of the then-planned, now-tabled i5. Because the styling is closer to that of a B-pillarless four-door sedan (which automakers often call a four-door coupe), there still exists a possibility that the design will fit the i4, as BMW uses even numbers to designate its coupes.
- RELATED2019 BMW i3 Boasts Bigger Battery, More RangeBMW brings its compact i3 up to date with a larger battery and some cosmetic tweaks.READ NOW
- RELATEDAcrimoto Launches Beta-Test Fleet of Electric Three-WheelersThe company hopes to start full-scale production by the end of the year.READ NOW
- RELATEDEuropean Automakers Concerned That Electric Cars Will Erode Profits, Report SaysExecutives and analysts believe higher production costs will drive down financial gains.READ NOW
- RELATEDFord Jumps in the Electric Semi Truck Bandwagon With New F-Vision ConceptEveryone's keen for a piece of the commercial electric vehicle pie—Ford included.READ NOW
- RELATEDVolvo Wants to Sell Electric Trucks in North America by 2020The company will start with a demonstration program in California.READ NOW