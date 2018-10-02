One-of-62 Left-Hand-Drive Toyota 2000GT Poised to Break Records at Auction

One of only 62 left-hand-drive (LHD) examples ever produced of the Toyota 2000GT for the United States has just resurfaced at auction. Needless to say, it's going to command big, big bucks.

This particular stunner bears the serial number MF10-10100 according to its consignor Bring A Trailer, and was one of such LHD cars. It was purchased by Austrian immigrant Otto Linton, a classics racer ahead of his time known primarily for competing in the United States' first post-WWII road race at Watkins Glen, according to Vintage Road & Racecar. Linton owned the car for more than three decades, and eventually sold it off at the age of at least 79 (Linton passed in January at age 100), and it has circulated prestigious collections for the last two decades.