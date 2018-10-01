All-New BMW 3 Series Leaked Ahead of Official Paris Motor Show Debut

Right away, the differences from the previous generation 3-Series are vast, especially in M Sport trim. The shape of the headlights is new, and so is everything around them; including the notches below the headlight housing, the angle and size of the kidney grilles, and the air intakes found on the lower portion of the bumper. In the sportiest of trims, the air ducts are considerably more aggressive-looking than in the outgoing model, and even in the more conservative trims, the overall look is still sportier than before.

The profile and rear also boast several new design changes, but perhaps the biggest one is the taillights' "L" design. The taillight housings appear to protrude from the body and are somewhat reminiscent of a Lexus taillight, although we won't know what the lighting pattern looks like until the vehicle is officially unveiled.