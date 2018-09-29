Elon Musk Settles With SEC, Will Resign as Tesla Board Chairman and Pay $20 Million Fine

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has accepted a no-guilt settlement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission to avoid a court battle over a complaint filed last week which alleges securities fraud. As a result, Musk will resign his position as Tesla's board chairman and pay a fine of $20 million.

Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, Musk must resign as "Chair of the Board of Directors of Tesla" within 45 days of the agreement. This resignation will remain mandatory for a minimum of three years, which the SEC may extend should it see fit. After that term, he is free to seek re-election to the board.

Musk's $20 million settlement must be paid by him within 14 days of the judgment being accepted. Tesla itself must also pay an additional $20 million fine for failing to censor Musk's tweet.

Interestingly, a clause is entered into the agreement that states Musk must follow any communication procedures implemented by Tesla, specifically related to posts on Twitter. This may lead to an intriguing development where, should the board require it, Musk must seek approval before posting Tesla-related information on Twitter.