Tesla's Elon Musk Declined No-Guilt Settlement From SEC at Last Minute: Report

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission filed suit against Tesla's CEO Elon Musk on Thursday, alleging fraud surrounding the CEO's attempt to privatize the automaker in August. However, according to a report by CNBC, Musk had the opportunity to settle the suit ahead of its filing but pulled the plug on the deal at the last minute.

According to the report, the SEC's offer involved a "nominal fine" that would be issued to both Tesla and its CEO, but more importantly, Musk would not have been required to step down as a company officer or admit guilt. The Wall Street Journal also received a similar report, noting that the SEC had drafted the settlement with Musk and was in preparation of filing when Musk's lawyers phoned the SEC's representation to inform the agency that Musk was no longer interested in pursuing the deal. Sources told CNBC that Musk reportedly declined to sign the offer, citing that it would not be truthful to himself.

"I have always taken action in the best interests of truth, transparency, and investors," Elon Musk said in a statement provided to The Drive. "Integrity is the most important value in my life and the facts will show I never compromised this in any way.”

The SEC's filing against Musk escalates the situation. In addition to fines and an admission of guilt, the suit also requests that Musk be prohibited from acting as CEO of Tesla, or any other company that has registered a form of security with the SEC.