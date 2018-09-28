Volkswagen Arteon US Arrival Delayed Over Emissions Testing

Volkswagen is delaying the U.S. launch of its flagship Arteon sedan due to unspecified roadblocks with the car's emissions testing, according to Automotive News. It looks like those wanting to get their hands on the sleek-roofed VW in the States will have to wait a few months longer, even though it has apparently been available in Germany since 2017.

Originally slated to hit American dealerships in the third quarter of this year, the Arteon is reportedly being pushed back to "early 2019" thanks to "delays in the certification process caused by a backlog in meeting [new] WLTP worldwide emissions testing." That's the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure, a new emissions testing standard established by the European Union that aims to test new cars under more realistic driving conditions.

Serving as a successor to the CC (originally known as the Passat CC), the Arteon will be powered by a 268-horsepower, 2.0-liter, turbo four-cylinder and will ride on Volkswagen's MQB platform that underpins the current Golf, Jetta, and Audi A3. It rocks a long, coupe-like body not unlike that of the Mercedes-Benz CLS and Audi A7—or the Honda Accord and Kia Stinger if you'd like examples closer to the Arteon's expected price point.

The sleek sedan enters a marketplace where ride height is apparently king and relatively low-slung vehicles like the Arteon are falling into a slump. How much this delay will further compound this car's seemingly uphill sales battle remains to be seen.

We've reached out to Volkswagen for further comment and will update if we hear back.