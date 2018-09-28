Rare Supercharged 1999 Shelby Series 1 Is Headed to Las Vegas Auction

The V-8 is linked to a six-speed manual transaxle and it all rides on an aluminum frame. The body panels are made of carbon fiber and fiberglass laminate making for a decent amount of power in a pretty light package.

This particular car, which was the 34th one produced, even has a few extras that weren’t included on every Series 1. A few of these upgrades include four-wheel disc brakes, an upgraded clutch, and twin maroon stripes painted across the top of the car.

As for the car’s design, it clearly borrows inspiration from the legendary Shelby Cobra of the 1960s with its own modern twist. That makes it a bit ahead of its time in 1999 before the retro styling craze hit the car industry hard around the mid-2000s.

With a car this rare, it’s hard to predict what kind of price it will sell for. Generally, anything with Carroll Shelby’s signature on it has no problem fetching a high price, but this thing might just be too odd to get much attention.