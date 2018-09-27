Securities and Exchange Commission Sues Tesla CEO Elon Musk for Fraud

The Securities and Exchange Commission is suing Tesla CEO Elon Musk over his alleged "false and misleading" statements regarding a plan to take Tesla private last month, according to a report by Bloomberg. Critically, the full complaint wants Musk barred as an "officer and director" of the company. The announcement reverberated through Wall Street and sent Tesla's stock diving by over 10 percent in after hours trading. On August 7, Musk tweeted that he was "considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured." Tesla stock soared to a record high in response. He later revealed that he was referring to a buyout plan that involved Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, which just recently dumped $1 billion into rival electric vehicle company Lucid Motors. Critics claimed it was an obvious case of stock manipulation, while Musk defended himself by saying he was trying to be transparent about the discussions he'd been having with the fund's managing director. Both the SEC and the Justice Department were said to be investigating by the end of August, and the lawsuit filed today in federal court shows that the government believes it has grounds to act against Musk and Tesla.

U.S. District Court - Southern District of New York

"Musk knew or was reckless in not knowing that each of these statements was false and/or misleading because he did not have an adequate basis in fact for his assertions," the filing reads. "When he made these statements, Musk knew that he had never discussed a going-private transaction at$420 per share with any potential funding source, had done nothing to investigate whether it would be possible for all current investors to remain with Tesla as a private company via a 'special purpose fund,' and had not confirmed support of Tesla’s investors for a potential going-private transaction." Essentially, the government believes Musk lied—both directly and by omission, in some cases—about the nature of his funding discussions and the way any potential privatization would unfold. The full complaint lays out a convincing timeline that alleges a lot of misdirection and misinformation being willfully passed around, all of it revolving around Musk.

It's also got some incredible details, like Musk's admission that he did pick that $420 number "because he had recently learned about the number’s significance in marijuana culture and thought his girlfriend 'would find it funny, which admittedly is not a great reason to pick a price.'" Then there's the rush of incredulous emails text messages that streamed into the CEO's office from reporters and Tesla executives alike after that first fateful tweet. "Was this [tweet] legit?" Tesla's head of investor relations wrote to Musk's chief of staff. It's also revealed that Tesla's CFO, general counsel, and head of communications allegedly drafted Musk's explanatory blog post as uproar over his tweets grew. The complaint also details how two further blog posts "attributed to Musk," published August 13 and August 25, failed to clarify the situation from a legal standpoint even as the privatization plan was formally put on ice.

