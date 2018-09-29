Ford Debuts Special Editions of Biggest SUVs in Land of Big SUVs

While Ford dominates in trucks, the Detroit brand's big SUVs are also popular; in states like Texas, that's especially true. That's why the automaker chose the Texas State Fair to debut four new special editions of its heftiest sport utility vehicles. These are the Expedition Stealth Edition and Expedition Texas Edition, plus the Explorer Limited Luxury Edition and the Explorer Desert Copper Edition.

The Expedition, built alongside Ford's Super Duty trucks at the Kentucky Truck Plant, dominates in Texas. The Drive spoke with Craig Patterson, Ford's marketing manager of large SUVs, and he told us that in addition to 25 percent of all Expedition sales occurring in Texas, "40-percent of all Expeditions sold are in the southern region that includes Texas and Oklahoma." This southern region is very important to Ford.

For some perspective, that 25 percent Texas number is more than the combined sales of Expeditions in both Florida and California, which Ford says are its second- and third-largest markets.