Mercedes-AMG Project One Hypercar Reportedly Renamed ‘One’

Mercedes-AMG's upcoming Project One hypercar will reportedly just be named the Mercedes-AMG One.

Both Motor1 and Motor Authority claim to have verified the name change independently with company insiders. The Drive has reached out to Mercedes-Benz and will confirm when we have an official comment.

Mercedes-AMG named the Project One (as we'll keep calling it for now) for its Formula 1 program, which has won every Constructors' Championship since 2014, and is on track for a fifth straight victory in 2018. Its main driver Lewis Hamilton has taken seven Grand Prix wins so far this season, some are the best of his career.

It features an engine highly similar to the company's current Formula 1 engine, which is a 1.6-liter V-6 with a single turbocharger and heavy hybridization. Pre-season power estimates pegged this engine as capable of more than 1,000 horsepower across a rev range of at least 12,000 rpm wide, and although the Project One is expected to also lay out more than 1,000 hp, its rev limit will sit around 11,000 rpm. The company thinks the Project One could beat the Porsche 919 Evo's lap record around the Nürburgring, but they also have stated they have no plans to make such an attempt.

Mercedes-AMG plans to build 275 examples of the hypercar, which have all sold out despite costing $2.7 million apiece. Some buyers have already attempted to flip the desirable hypercar, but Mercedes-Benz has reportedly taken action against scalpers with buyer resale clauses and the requirement of hefty down payments, similar to how Ford has handled resellers of its limited-run GT supercar.