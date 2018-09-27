Fiat Brings Back the Adorable 500 1957 Edition for 2019
The '57 package comes with trimmings inspired by Fiat's original Cinquecento.
Year, Make, Model: Fiat-Chrysler published a release stating that it will bring back the Fiat 500 1957 Edition for 2019, an appearance package that was discontinued after the 2016 model year.
What's New: The '57 package includes a bunch of retro-inspired styling additions, many of them based on the 1957 Fiat Nuovo Cinquecento (New 500).
The '57 package will be an upgrade for the 500's mid-level "Lounge" trim, tacking $995 on top of the Lounge's $19,745 retail price. The 1957 Edition, like all other 500 trims, will be available as a hardtop, or a cabriolet.
In the 1957 Edition, buyers will get:
- Three new 16-inch retro-inspired wheel options (White, Green or Blue)
- Exterior highlights with vintage elements, such as retro fascia with bright inserts and retro “FIAT” badging, retro Ivory door-trim panels, White exterior mirrors, two-toned paint with White roof on hatchback models and Black soft top on cabrio models
- Three retro-inspired paint colors: Celeste Blue (Retro Light Blue), Chiaro (Light Green) and Bianco Ice (White)
- Elegant interior features with Italian style: Ivory door-trim panels and Marrone leather shift boot, Avorio/Marrone leather-wrapped steering wheel and retro “FIAT” badge
Quotable: “Our Italian-designed, fun-to-drive Fiat 500 comes standard with turbocharged power,” said Steve Beahm, head of FCA North America's passenger car brands. “The 1957 Edition offers a fun, custom appearance for the iconic Fiat 500.”
What You Need to Know: The 2019 500 will hit dealers this fall, and be offered in three trims: Pop, Lounge, and Abarth. The Pop model, starting at $16,245, will come with Fiat's 1.4-liter "MultiAir" turbocharged four cylinder engine making 135 horsepower. The Lounge package will have an upgraded interior with heated leather seats, and the sporty Abarth will see its 1.4 engine get boosted to 160 horsepower. All trims will be available with either a five-speed manual, or six-speed automatic transmission.
