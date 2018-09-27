Toyota Debuts Blacked-Out Tacoma, Tundra, and 4Runner at State Fair of Texas

The Tundra SX cleans up the exterior look by adding black wheels and color-matched trim pieces such as bumpers, fenders, and other adornments. Much like the Nightshade, the SX is a visual appearance package and customers can still choose from several cab and drivetrain configurations. Toyota loyalists will have to pony up an extra $1,630 on top of the SR5 trim ($33,220) to get the SX look. Exterior colors available will be Super White, Midnight Black Metallic, and Barcelona Red Metallic.

It's a similar story for the Tacoma SX, which ditches color-matched trim for all-black. The SX gets blacked-out treatment on high-visibility parts such as the badging, overfenders, mirror caps, grille, door handles, and headlamps. Additionally, 16-inch black alloy wheels are added to the best-selling midsize truck.

Tacoma SX is only a $560 upgrade and comes in Super White, Silver Metallic, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Midnight Black Metallic, Barcelona Red and Quicksand.