Ram Heavy Duty Laramie Longhorn Rodeo Edition Debuts at the State Fair of Texas

The Ram Rodeo trim is based on the Longhorn trim, meaning it's a luxury truck inside and out. Real materials, such as wood and steel are used throughout the cabin, and even cowboy-style buckles can be found in the rear seat map pockets. All that heft is supported by 20-inch aluminum wheels with optional painted pockets on the Ram 2500/3500 single-rear-wheel trucks, while Ram 3500 dual-rear-wheel trucks receive 17-polished aluminum wheels. Lastly, Longhorn badging adorns the muscular exterior, including a tailgate badge that appears to extend from El Paso to Houston.

"I would put our interior up against any other vehicle, not just trucks," Morrison told The Drive at the State Fair of Texas.

The Texas Auto Writers Association has awarded Ram the Luxury Truck of Texas award two years in a row, and needless to say, the legendary truck brand is highly preferred by ranchers and farmers in the Lone Star State.

Available in the third quarter of this year, the Ram Rodeo starts at $60,790 for the 2500 and $71,260 for the 3500 plus a $1,695 destination charge.