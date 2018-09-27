2019 Hyundai i30 Fastback N: Ditch the Hatch, Keep the Fast

Year, Make, Model: 2019 Hyundai i30 Fastback N

Topline: Ahead of the Paris Motor Show, Hyundai has revealed a non-hatch, four-door version of its i30 N dubbed the Fastback. Just like the regular i30 N, it won't be sold in the U.S.

What's New: As its premise suggests, the i30 Fastback N is essentially an i30 N with a less practical rear end—a back half that looks like it was taken from a Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe and grafted onto the back of an Elantra. Yes, you're looking at what is very likely the non-luxury compact segment's first high-performance four-door coupe—or as Hyundai has billed it, a "five-door hot coupe."

It's essentially an AMG CLS for those that can't afford an AMG (or a Kia Stinger, for that matter).